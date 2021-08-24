LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About LaserBond

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

