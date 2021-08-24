Latitude Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:LFS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:LFS) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.