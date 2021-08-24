Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern Sells 90,000 Shares

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LAZ traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 358,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,064. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

