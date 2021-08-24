Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $955,090.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.79 or 1.00143089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01000961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.87 or 0.06793720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

