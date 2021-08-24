Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

