LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

