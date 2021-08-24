Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.55. 82,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $327.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

