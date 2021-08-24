Lendefi Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $174,096.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,408,703 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

