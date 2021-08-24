Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 7,773 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.
NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
