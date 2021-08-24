Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 7,773 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

