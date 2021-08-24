Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6,397.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

