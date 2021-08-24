Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

