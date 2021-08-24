Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ELAN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 26,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.