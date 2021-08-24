Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys 10,400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Foot Locker by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,189 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

FL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,590. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

