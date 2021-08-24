Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,093. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

