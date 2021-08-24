Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $2.06 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1,899.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. 9,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

