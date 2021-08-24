Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $5.01 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned approximately 0.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,456. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

