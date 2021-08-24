Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.11 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.62.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.84. 22,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,106. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $376.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

