Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.13 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 27.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. 6,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.