Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.39 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,859. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,224 shares of company stock valued at $62,134,279 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

