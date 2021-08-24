Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000. Vimeo makes up approximately 5.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $15,476,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

