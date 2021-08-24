Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,921.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,046. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,936.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,684.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

