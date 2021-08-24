Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $1.94 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. PetIQ comprises 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned about 0.17% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 13,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,068. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

