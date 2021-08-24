Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,219. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

