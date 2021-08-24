Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Coursera accounts for about 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 22,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,195 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,105.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,272 shares of company stock worth $26,013,068 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

