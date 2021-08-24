Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $2.25 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 88,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

