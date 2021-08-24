Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. CME Group makes up about 2.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $200.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,797. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,719 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.