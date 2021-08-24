Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,681. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

