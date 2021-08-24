Levi Mochkin Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) Stock

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) insider Levi Mochkin purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$188,000.00 ($134,285.71).

Levi Mochkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Levi Mochkin purchased 3,000,000 shares of Odyssey Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$285,000.00 ($203,571.43).

On Thursday, August 5th, Levi Mochkin acquired 4,000,000 shares of Odyssey Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$360,000.00 ($257,142.86).

About Odyssey Gold

Odyssey Gold Limited operates as a mineral resource exploration company in Australia. The company holds an agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Stakewell and Tuckanarra gold projects located in the Meekatharra-Cue region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Energy Limited and changed its name to Odyssey Gold Limited in November 2020.

