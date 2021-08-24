LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 162.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of LHC Group worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

