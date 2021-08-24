LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $196,871.40

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. LHT has a market capitalization of $196,871.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007401 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

