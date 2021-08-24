Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,893 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,953,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock worth $189,264,839. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

