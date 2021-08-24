Liberum Capital Boosts Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 625

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588 ($7.68).

LON:SHB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 635 ($8.30). 238,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,390. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 598.70. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

