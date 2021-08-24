Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SRC traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 104.08 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,382,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The stock has a market cap of £291.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25. SigmaRoc has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.98 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

