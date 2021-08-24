Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,302,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

