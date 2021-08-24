LikeCoin Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $58,835.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

