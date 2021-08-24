Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $228.60 million and $54.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,309,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.