Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.22 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $46.22 million and $651,161.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00010610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,040,074 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

