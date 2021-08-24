Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

