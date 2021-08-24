Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,759.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,310.54 or 0.99974511 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,215,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.