LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LivePerson worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 11,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

