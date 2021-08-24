Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $944,763.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,400,197 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

