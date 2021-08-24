LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 13.7% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $2,678.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00416879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00963350 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

