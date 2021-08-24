Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.12 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $58.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.