Loom Network Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Loom Network has a market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $63.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

