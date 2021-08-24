Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $621.61 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $621.61 million and $425.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,334,861 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

