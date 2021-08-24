Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.