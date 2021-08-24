Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Down 4%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

