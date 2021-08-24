Lua Swap Hits Market Cap of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

