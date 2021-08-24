Lua Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

