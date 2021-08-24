Luke J. Umstetter Sells 1,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

